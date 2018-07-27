Airbus (AIR) PT Set at €115.00 by Cfra

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by analysts at Cfra in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AIR. Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €115.05 ($135.36).

AIR traded down €0.84 ($0.99) on Friday, reaching €96.00 ($112.94). The company had a trading volume of 4,240,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

