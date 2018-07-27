Airbus (AIR) Given a €126.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AIR. Cfra set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €113.26 ($133.25).

Airbus opened at €96.00 ($112.94) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

