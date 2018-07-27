Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Agnico Eagle maintains a solid exploration budget and is reinvesting in its assets to expand output. It is making a good progress with its key growth projects and is also expanding mine life across a number of properties. The company has also outperformed the industry it belogs to over the past three months. However, Agnico Eagle faces headwinds from lower expected production and higher costs in 2018. Its unit costs are expected to increase this year mainly due to lower expected production on a year over year basis. This may hurt the company’s margins in 2018. The company’s inability to generate positive free cash flows is also a matter of concern.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AEM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.26 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $556.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.81 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 11,170 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 865,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after purchasing an additional 63,408 shares in the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6,056.7% in the 1st quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 673,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,354,000 after purchasing an additional 663,030 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,356 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

