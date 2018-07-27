AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Holdings Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $31,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 483,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 20,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.25 price objective (down from $21.25) on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of AGNC Investment opened at $19.37 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 122.47%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

