AEGON (AEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. HSBC raised AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered AEGON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on AEGON in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

AEGON stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.34. AEGON has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AEGON by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AEGON by 31.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AEGON by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AEGON by 85.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AEGON by 14.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.

