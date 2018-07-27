AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.72 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 52,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,473,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 114,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 473,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 129,272 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $47.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This is a boost from SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

