AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.10 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,093,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 240,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF opened at $26.78 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.