Advisor Partners LLC Raises Position in Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 262,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 259,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $303,226.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $38,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider B. Marriott Marital Tr Juliana sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total transaction of $449,128.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,160,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,559 shares of company stock worth $2,613,773 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAR opened at $130.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $96.90 and a 1 year high of $149.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 41.82%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.71.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

