Advisor Partners LLC Has $937,000 Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 662.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 48.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5239 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 48.11%.

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

