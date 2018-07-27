Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $24,325,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $5,707,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 31,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $931,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,542 shares of company stock valued at $6,377,305. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Boston Scientific to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boston Scientific to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Boston Scientific opened at $34.33 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

