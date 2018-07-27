Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) PT Raised to $30.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems opened at $27.90 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The construction company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Chairman Joseph A. Chlapaty sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $2,853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 745,556 shares in the company, valued at $21,270,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,031,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,686,220. Corporate insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,989,000 after purchasing an additional 49,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 110,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

