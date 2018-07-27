Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADRO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

In other Aduro BioTech news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 10,454 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $72,759.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 40,000 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,454 shares of company stock worth $756,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,810,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,771 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 114,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 329.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,282,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 983,906 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 38,288 shares during the period. 47.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRO opened at $6.70 on Friday. Aduro BioTech has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $539.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.25.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 455.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.00%. The business had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million. analysts predict that Aduro BioTech will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.