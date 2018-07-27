Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for 1.6% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 71,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

In other Cheniere Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $584,370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,573,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,023,406 shares of company stock worth $585,904,060 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

Cheniere Energy opened at $65.15 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.36 and a 12-month high of $69.50.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

