Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM) Short Interest Update

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,422,245 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the June 29th total of 3,936,120 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,672,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $0.76 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.98.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,502,000.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for patients with cancers lacking effective treatment options. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies for myeloablation and conditioning of the bone marrow prior to a bone marrow transplant for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) age 55 and older.

