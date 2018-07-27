Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Given Hold Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.94 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. Acorda Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Lawrence sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $108,899.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Burkhard Blank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,469,901 shares of company stock worth $44,328,415. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

