Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $9 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 76,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 73.8% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Northcoast Research set a $120.00 target price on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Cowen raised Motorola Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Motorola Solutions opened at $125.15 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.31. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $82.86 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

