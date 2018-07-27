ACG Wealth Sells 736 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

ACG Wealth cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 29,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 256,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,897,000 after buying an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 25,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF opened at $150.33 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $119.96 and a 1 year high of $151.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.4276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

