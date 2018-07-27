ACG Wealth Lowers Stake in United States Steel Co. (X)

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of X. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $60,076,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,388,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $26,425,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 907,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after buying an additional 656,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $20,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In other United States Steel news, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $135,262.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Bradley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.42 per share, for a total transaction of $324,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,140.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Longbow Research decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $63.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.12.

United States Steel opened at $37.24 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

