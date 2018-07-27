Aces 24-Hour Volume Reaches $0.00 (ACES)

Aces (CURRENCY:ACES) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, Aces has traded up 60.7% against the dollar. One Aces coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aces has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Aces was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00025599 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00035317 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005105 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00044238 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00390502 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00017523 BTC.

About Aces

ACES is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Aces’ official Twitter account is @CoinAces

Buying and Selling Aces

Aces can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aces directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aces should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aces using one of the exchanges listed above.

