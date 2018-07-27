Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 4.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,735,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $130,823.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,066.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,018 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture opened at $164.82 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $127.26 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.11.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.