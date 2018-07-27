Accenture Plc (ACN) Insider Sells $276,041.37 in Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.99, for a total value of $276,041.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,213.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Accenture opened at $165.17 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $127.26 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 105.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $127,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $161,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Accenture from $180.00 to $153.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.11.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

