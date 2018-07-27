Accenture Plc (ACN) Insider Sells $276,041.37 in Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.99, for a total value of $276,041.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,213.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Accenture opened at $165.17 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $127.26 and a 12-month high of $168.95.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Accenture from $180.00 to $153.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.11.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.
