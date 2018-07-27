Accenture Plc (ACN) Holdings Raised by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $357,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 83.1% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 256,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,357,000 after buying an additional 116,349 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 24.9% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 53,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $8,826,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $7,495,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.11.

Accenture opened at $165.17 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $127.26 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. Accenture’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,375 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $735,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,410.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,663 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.99, for a total value of $276,041.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,213.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,018. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

