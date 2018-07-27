Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 548,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $26,820,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $911,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 9.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,919,000 after acquiring an additional 151,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Shares of LAZ opened at $53.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. Lazard had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 44.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

