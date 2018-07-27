Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 303,136 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,136 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $29,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 10,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $332,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries opened at $35.00 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $645.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.98 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 6.64%. analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

