Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,126,343 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 716.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,283,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126,343 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $24,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 116,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $19.34 on Friday. Nomad Foods Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $539.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

