ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Their three clinical programs are ACP-103 for treatment-induced dysfunction in Parkinson’s disease, and ACP-104 and ACP-103, both for the treatment of schizophrenia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.45.

ACAD stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.47% and a negative net margin of 161.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 219.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 439,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after buying an additional 223,065 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 662.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after buying an additional 574,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 604,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after buying an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

