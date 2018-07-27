ABIOMED (ABMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.15 EPS

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABIOMED had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $16.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 151.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.18. ABIOMED has a one year low of $141.56 and a one year high of $450.93.

In related news, Chairman Michael R. Minogue sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $46,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 481,150 shares in the company, valued at $211,556,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael G. Howley sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $6,091,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,368,504.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,680 shares of company stock valued at $88,292,489 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth $2,728,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in ABIOMED by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth $2,204,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth $2,448,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ABIOMED by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ABIOMED to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.88.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

