AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $2,530,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $29,013,000. Finally, Bank of The Ozarks lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 46,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $109.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.65.

AbbVie opened at $93.94 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm has a market cap of $147.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 186.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $1,749,478.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn F. Tilton bought 5,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,646.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

