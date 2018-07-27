AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,522 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.3% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of AbbVie worth $140,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 65,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.65.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,912.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $1,749,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $125.86. The stock has a market cap of $147.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 186.47%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

