AbbVie (ABBV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.47% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie updated its FY18 guidance to $7.76-7.86 EPS.

Shares of AbbVie traded down $3.38, reaching $90.56, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,902,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Glenn F. Tilton acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,646.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $1,749,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 269.6% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 515.4% during the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,401 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 30.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 463,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.65.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

