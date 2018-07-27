Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 1,097 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Milestone Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 22,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 60,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.09. The stock had a trading volume of 286,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,529,079. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.26 and a twelve month high of $83.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $0.7746 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

