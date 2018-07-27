Abacus Planning Group Inc. Increases Position in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 117.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 92,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 135,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 43,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.79.

Shares of Prudential Financial traded up $0.65, reaching $98.75, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 13,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,930. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $92.05 and a one year high of $127.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

