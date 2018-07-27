AB-Chain RTB (RTB) Price Reaches $0.0811 on Major Exchanges

AB-Chain RTB (CURRENCY:RTB) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. AB-Chain RTB has a market cap of $914,713.00 and approximately $46,489.00 worth of AB-Chain RTB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AB-Chain RTB has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One AB-Chain RTB token can now be bought for about $0.0811 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003834 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000443 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00409702 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00167604 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013562 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000918 BTC.

AB-Chain RTB Profile

AB-Chain RTB’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. AB-Chain RTB’s total supply is 27,857,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,281,455 tokens. AB-Chain RTB’s official Twitter account is @AB_CHAIN . The official website for AB-Chain RTB is ab-chain.com . AB-Chain RTB’s official message board is medium.com/ab-chain

Buying and Selling AB-Chain RTB

AB-Chain RTB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AB-Chain RTB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AB-Chain RTB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AB-Chain RTB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

