AAR Corp. (AIR) Receives $51.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

AAR traded down $0.01, reaching $47.56, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.26. AAR has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $49.05.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.51 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $553,731.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 819,945 shares in the company, valued at $38,594,811.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of AAR by 144.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 92.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company's Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

