A. O. Smith (AOS) Receives “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

AOS has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.71.

AOS stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,790. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $53.23 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

In other news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 301,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,445,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $233,935.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,686.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,481 shares of company stock worth $2,013,788 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,236,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,370,000 after buying an additional 853,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,342,000 after buying an additional 286,706 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 394,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after buying an additional 272,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,100,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,259,000 after buying an additional 196,941 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 392,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,962,000 after buying an additional 120,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

