A. O. Smith (AOS) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.16

Media headlines about A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. A. O. Smith earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.2823177965299 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $53.23 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

In related news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 2,600 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,445,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 10,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $640,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,283,213.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,788. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

