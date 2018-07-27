985,986 Shares in Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Acquired by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 985,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.71% of Glu Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 26.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $81.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLUU shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

In other news, VP Scott Leichtner sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,695.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,774,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,363. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

