8X8 (EGHT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on 8X8 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

EGHT traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 187,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,576. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $23.05.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.02 million. 8X8 had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $140,217.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 127,813 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2,952.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,232 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

