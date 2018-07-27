$860.95 Million in Sales Expected for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) will announce $860.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $848.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $873.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.95 million.

GTES has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gates Industrial to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup set a $23.00 price target on Gates Industrial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, insider Ivo Jurek purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 21,950 shares of company stock worth $333,538 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,000.

Shares of Gates Industrial opened at $15.35 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.71.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

