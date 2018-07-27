76,600 Shares in WestRock Co (WRK) Purchased by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in WestRock by 257.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,395,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,078,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 122,390 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in WestRock by 13.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 997,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,020,000 after purchasing an additional 117,122 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 3.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 10,291.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 842,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,092,000 after purchasing an additional 834,834 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on WestRock from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens set a $63.00 price target on WestRock and gave the company a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.30.

WRK stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. WestRock Co has a twelve month low of $54.05 and a twelve month high of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that WestRock Co will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

