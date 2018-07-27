697,200 Shares in Mitel Networks Corp (MITL) Acquired by Kassirer Asset Management Corp

Kassirer Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 697,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,000. Mitel Networks makes up 4.9% of Kassirer Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitel Networks by 9.8% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,491,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,517,000 after buying an additional 665,666 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitel Networks in the first quarter worth about $55,680,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mitel Networks by 30.1% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,757,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,152,000 after buying an additional 1,101,143 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mitel Networks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,462,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,785,000 after buying an additional 67,550 shares during the period. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitel Networks in the first quarter worth about $17,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitel Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mitel Networks from $9.50 to $11.15 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Mitel Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mitel Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.05.

Shares of Mitel Networks opened at $10.96 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mitel Networks Corp has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.30. Mitel Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million.

Mitel Networks Profile

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitel Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitel Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.