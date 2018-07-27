6,606 Shares in Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,846,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,720,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,283,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,757,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WYND shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $131.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

NASDAQ:WYND opened at $46.04 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $42.95 and a 1-year high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.