6,581 Shares in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Acquired by Visionary Asset Management Inc.

Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,002,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,452,000 after buying an additional 719,966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,472,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,972,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,855,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,709,000 after purchasing an additional 354,973 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,085,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,584,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,512,000 after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFF opened at $37.75 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $39.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.