$6.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will post $6.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.76 billion and the highest is $7.08 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $6.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $28.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.73 billion to $28.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.64 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $29.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Sandler O’Neill set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.81.

Shares of Capital One Financial opened at $96.48 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $76.98 and a 12 month high of $106.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

In other news, Director Lewis Hay III sold 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 11,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,022 shares of company stock valued at $31,567,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 98.3% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.