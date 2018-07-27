$591.06 Million in Sales Expected for Itron, Inc. (ITRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will announce sales of $591.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $571.90 million to $603.70 million. Itron posted sales of $503.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.53 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Itron had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Itron from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Shares of Itron traded down $1.40, hitting $59.40, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 230,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,194. Itron has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $79.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.46.

In related news, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $57,995.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip Mezey sold 16,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,087,614.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,166.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Itron by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,236 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth $552,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

