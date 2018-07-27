5,775 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,439,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,880,000 after buying an additional 192,413 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,112,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,123,000 after buying an additional 236,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,042,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,528,000 after buying an additional 555,116 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $18,370,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $15,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 7,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $359,919.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $418,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,777 shares of company stock worth $5,071,520. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Outfitters opened at $45.92 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $855.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.79 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

