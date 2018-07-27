500.com (WBAI) Getting Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) have been trending positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. 500.com earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.2900383532824 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of 500.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NYSE:WBAI opened at $14.76 on Friday. 500.com has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $23.22.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 209.71%.

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

