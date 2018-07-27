$46.45 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Corp (CVS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) will report $46.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.82 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $45.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $189.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.33 billion to $192.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $197.38 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $189.96 billion to $202.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.77 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.74.

NYSE CVS opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $84.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,276,611.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7,100.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.