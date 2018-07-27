42,543 Shares in Moneygram International Inc (MGI) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Moneygram International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.87. Moneygram International Inc has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $17.07.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Moneygram International Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Moneygram International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

