41,701 Shares in Hershey Co (HSY) Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,134,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,187,000 after buying an additional 1,659,697 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,331,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,530,000 after buying an additional 371,878 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,222,000 after buying an additional 349,264 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,823,000 after buying an additional 276,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey opened at $99.66 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $115.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 113.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 55.04%.

In other news, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $497,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,723.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,181,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Consumer Edge downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hershey from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Hershey from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.65.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

